PM Gatishakti panel reviews two railway projects in Angul district

BHUBANESWAR: The 74th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti reviewed five major infrastructure projects including two railway projects of Odisha in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by the additional secretary, of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur evaluated Balaram-Tentuloi (phase-II) and Budhapank-Luburi new railway line projects.

Balaram-Tentuloi, a greenfield project of Mahanadi Coal Railway Limited (MCRL) involves the construction of a 49.58 km railway line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,404 crore in Angul district to provide vital first-mile rail connectivity for 11 coal blocks. It aims to reduce logistics costs for industries and generate employment, thus contributing to regional development.

The project is expected to significantly enhance the transport efficiency of coal.

The other project under review was Budhapank-Luburi (MCRL outer corridor) rail line project spanning 106 km. Implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3,478 crore, the project will support efficient coal evacuation from the Mahanadi river basin after its completion.

The proposed alignment facilitates the transportation of coal from Talcher coalfields, providing rail connectivity to 21 coal blocks and reducing the average distance to the rail head from 43 km to 4.2 km. It will also enhance logistical efficiency and reduce costs for core industries like iron and steel.