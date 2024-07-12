Odisha: Gajapati ADM collapses while singing on stage, dies

BERHAMPUR :In a tragic incident, Gajapati ADM Birendra Kumar Das collapsed on stage of a cultural function at Paralakhemundi and passed away on Wednesday night.

Das was singing at a function organised at Brundaban Palace when he suddenly fell on stage and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi before being shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Sources said the Odisha Administrative Service officer was singing Jagannath bhajan at the function hosted by the district administration when he apparently suffered a cardiac arrest. Das was normal and talked to several persons at the venue before collapsing.

Paralakhemundi town woke up to the tragedy on Thursday as news of Das’ sudden and unexpected death spread. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Das’ demise.