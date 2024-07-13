Four killed in three separate road accidents in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: At least four people were killed in three separate road accidents in Angul district on Friday. While two mishaps occurred on NH-55, another took place on NH-149.

The first incident was reported at Nuapada chowk under Talcher police station on NH-149, where two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a coal-laden truck. The deceased were identified as Alekha Sahoo (50) of Ankula village and Braja Kishore Sahoo (45) of Khalari village.

The accident occurred when the duo was returning home from a marriage ceremony at Balhar chowk to Angul. By the time Talcher police arrived, the truck driver had fled the scene.

Police seized the truck and pacified the locals who staged a road blockade. IIC Digvijay Biswal said a case of unnatural death has been registered at Talcher police station regarding the incident.

In another incident, a gas tanker ran over one Akhaya Samal of Gadasantri village while he was attending to electrical work on NH-55. He died on the spot.

In the third incident, a trawler coming from Sambalpur hit a bike from behind, killing a person on the spot at Jarada chowk. The deceased was identified as Hrudanand Bag of Nukeipasi village.

The reckless driving of truckers on NH-149 and NH-55 has resulted in recurrent mishaps, despite district authorities conducting meetings to ensure road safety.