BJD & Congress demand arrest of Governor’s son for assaulting staff

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged assault of a Raj Bhavan staff by Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar and four others has created a political storm in the state with the Opposition BJD and Congress demanding their immediate arrest in the case.
Assistant section officer (ASO) Baikunthanath Pradhan was allegedly thrashed by Kumar, his two PSOs, two friends and a cook at Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7 night for failing to arrange a luxury car to pick them up from the railway station.
Describing the assault on a government employee as unfortunate and disgraceful, BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Deb questioned why no action has been taken by the police even after several days of the complaint lodged by the ASO.
The BJD leader said since police department comes under the Home department and the chief minister holds both the Home and General Administration departments, he must come clear on what action has been taken in the matter. “We would request the CM to ensure justice to the victim, and action as per law is initiated without any further delay,” he said.
Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik also expressed concern over the incident involving the son of the Governor. “It has been reported that on the night of July 7, he allegedly assaulted Baikuntha Pradhan, an assistant section officer and the Raj Bhavan in-charge at Puri. Despite a formal complaint being filed, no action has been taken yet,” he posted on X and urged the chief minister to order a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is delivered.
Earlier on the day, activists of youth and student wings of Congress staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan here demanding action against the accused. They threatened to gherao the office of the Director General of Police and intensify their agitation if no action is taken.
Meanwhile, Odisha Secretariat Service Association (OSSA) has written to the chief minister seeking his personal intervention in the matter.
“The attack on Pradhan while rendering his official duty is agonising for the association. The incident by the son of the highest authority of the state is very unfortunate,” the association said in a letter to the CM.
So far, a written complaint by Pradhan has been lodged with Sea Beach police but an FIR is yet to be registered.