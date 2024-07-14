BJD & Congress demand arrest of Governor’s son for assaulting staff

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged assault of a Raj Bhavan staff by Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar and four others has created a political storm in the state with the Opposition BJD and Congress demanding their immediate arrest in the case.

Assistant section officer (ASO) Baikunthanath Pradhan was allegedly thrashed by Kumar, his two PSOs, two friends and a cook at Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7 night for failing to arrange a luxury car to pick them up from the railway station.

Describing the assault on a government employee as unfortunate and disgraceful, BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Deb questioned why no action has been taken by the police even after several days of the complaint lodged by the ASO.

The BJD leader said since police department comes under the Home department and the chief minister holds both the Home and General Administration departments, he must come clear on what action has been taken in the matter. “We would request the CM to ensure justice to the victim, and action as per law is initiated without any further delay,” he said.