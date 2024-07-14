Cook fired, action against PSOs as Governor Raghubar Das assures justice

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das on Saturday assured the assistant section officer (ASO) who had brought up allegations of assault against his son and five others that the process of justice has already been put in place as action is being initiated in the matter.

Amid a huge political row, complainant ASO Baikunthnath Pradhan who is deputed to Raj Bhavan, his wife Sajoja Kumari and a delegation of ASO association met the Governor and presented the facts of the case.

After the meeting, Sajoja said the Governor gave them a patient hearing. “The Governor told us we are like a family and he will take necessary action as is done in case of family matters,” she told mediapersons here.

In fact, the Raj Bhavan fired the cook who was present during the July 7 incident and allegedly involved in manhandling of the ASO. The cook tendered unconditional apology for his behaviour to the Pradhan couple. The two personal security officers against whom allegations were levelled will also face stringent action.

Sources said, the Governor expressed his unhappinees that senior Raj Bhavan officials did not bring the matter to his attention immediately after it was reported to them.

Sajoja said she and her husband were satisfied with the Governor’s assurances and will wait for justice to be done. The couple also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi earlier in the day. Majhi assured them that he will look into the matter, Sajoja said.