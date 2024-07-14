Odisha government committed to development of MSCB university, says H&UD minister

BARIPADA: The double-engine government in Odisha will provide all assistance to make Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) university a leading educational institution in the state, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.
Speaking at the 27th foundation day of the varsity, which was earlier called North Orissa university, he said the university is struggling for amenities and the government will ensure the issues are addressed. Several people including scholars and social activists staged agitations for setting up of a university in Mayurbhanj district and their perseverance paid off. The minister assured to put forward demands of the university like introduction of the five regular courses which are at present being offered by Dharanidhar university, Keonjhar with the authorities concerned. He further said the government will also look into the demand of staff to regularise their jobs.
Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi said the university is playing a key role in producing talents. “Tribal students are benefiting from the university which gives due importance to tribal languages like Santali,” he said.
Baripada MLA Prakash Soren and Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah highlighted the contribution of Maharja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo towards preservation of Odia language and setting up of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other development work within and outside the district. They encouraged the university’s authorities and teaching staff to ensure the institution produces talents who can contribute to the nation’s growth. The legislators further advised students to maintain discipline and respect their parents and seniors.
On the occasion, the university conferred ‘Bhumi Gourav’ award on three eminent personalities from Mayurbhanj for excelling in their respective fields. They are Kabita Barik, retired reader of Maharaja Purna Chandra Autonomous College, Asit Baran Pati, prominent sportsperson and veteran actor Rajani Kant Biswal.
Vice-chancellor Prof Sanotsh Kumar Tripathy, registrar Sahadev Samadhia, PG Council chairman Prof Hemanta Sahu and development officer Basanta Mohanta were among those present.