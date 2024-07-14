Odisha government committed to development of MSCB university, says H&UD minister

BARIPADA: The double-engine government in Odisha will provide all assistance to make Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) university a leading educational institution in the state, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Speaking at the 27th foundation day of the varsity, which was earlier called North Orissa university, he said the university is struggling for amenities and the government will ensure the issues are addressed. Several people including scholars and social activists staged agitations for setting up of a university in Mayurbhanj district and their perseverance paid off. The minister assured to put forward demands of the university like introduction of the five regular courses which are at present being offered by Dharanidhar university, Keonjhar with the authorities concerned. He further said the government will also look into the demand of staff to regularise their jobs.

Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi said the university is playing a key role in producing talents. “Tribal students are benefiting from the university which gives due importance to tribal languages like Santali,” he said.