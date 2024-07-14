Odisha: Rs 8,000 crore coastal highway project revival soon, NHAI sends fresh plan to MoRTH

BHUBANESWAR: Stalled for nearly a year after cancellation of tenders over revised alignment, the ambitious Rs 8,000 crore coastal highway project will be revived soon.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a fresh detailed project report (DPR) days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the pending and new highway projects with Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during his Delhi visit.

Sources said, the 346-km coastal highway divided into two parts has been proposed to be constructed in five packages. The 176-km stretch from Rameshwar (near Tangi) to Ratanpur and 170-km stretch from Ratanpur to Digha will be developed into a four-lane carriageway connecting seven coastal districts of Odisha under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The NHAI had engaged STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd to prepare the DPR. The project was stalled after the locals opposed the alignment from Kakatpur to Erasama as it was proposed that the highway be built nearly 25 km away from the sea coast. The Ministry of Environment had also objected to the initial plan of constructing a bridge over Chilika lake.

Chief general manager of NHAI Odisha circle Veerendra Singh said a fresh alignment of the highway that will pass in the close proximity of the Bay of Bengal has been prepared after consultation with all stakeholders. “The proposal with the revised alignment has been sent to the ministry for approval. Tenders will be floated after the statutory clearances,” he told The New Indian Express.