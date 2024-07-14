Three dead, 20 hurt in tourist bus-truck collision on NH-18 in Odisha

BARIPADA: At least three people, including a woman, were killed and 20 others critically injured when a tourist bus enroute to Gaya in Bihar from Hyderabad collided with a truck on National Highway-18 at Budikhamari Chowk within Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday and the bus was carrying 23 passengers.

As the bus approached Baripada, a truck going in the same direction appeared in front of it. Eyewitnesses allege due to the bus driver’s carelessness, the vehicle rammed into the truck, resulting in a severe accident.

The driver, along with two male and one female tourist, died on the spot while many others sustained critical injuries.

The injured were admitted to Betnoti community health centre (CHC). Betnoti police reported they rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The dead bodies were also sent for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that reckless driving by the bus operator led to the accident. The police have seized the ill-fated tourist bus and are investigating the matter. A case has been registered.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the accident.

He expressed grief over the tragic incident and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

Majhi has also directed the collector to provide free treatment to the injured.