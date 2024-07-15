LGBTQIA+ community takes out pride walk in Odisha

ROURKELA : Members of LGBTQIA+ community on Sunday organised a rainbow pride walk from Rourkela railway station to Bisra Square seeking equal rights, inclusivity and social dignity.

The walk was organised under the aegis of Kinner Maa Welfare Trust and led by its president Joya Tripathy. The event ended with a colourful function at Bisra Square. A cake was also cut to mark the occasion.

Tripathy said it was an annual event aimed at raising awareness and mobilising support for the LGBTQIA+ community’s right to dignified life, justice, freedom of speech and inclusivity.

The society is usually uncomfortable talking about sex and sexual orientation. People instead of shying away should discuss and recognise their sexual orientation without hesitation.