Odisha CM oppose irrigation projects that affect Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the government will continue to oppose irrigation projects in neighbouring states that affect the interests of Odisha.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Majhi discussed disputes between Odisha and its neighbouring states Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh over such irrigation projects.

While a dispute with Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi river water is pending in tribunal, the Odisha government had opposed the Polavaram dam project on river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh alleging it will submerge several villages on Odisha side. A case filed by the Odisha government is pending in the Supreme Court.

Odisha government is opposed to the Neradi barrage on river Vamsadhara being constructed by Andhra Pradesh on the ground that it will cause flooding on the Odisha side and submerge hundreds of acres of land in Rayagada and Gajapati districts. Besides, it is also opposed to the Gota barrage constructed by Andhra Pradesh on the river.

Stating that the interest of the people of Odisha is important for the government, the chief minister asked the Water Resources department to prepare action plan in this regard. Development commissioner and additional chief secretary in the Water Resources department Anu Garg and senior officials attended the meeting.