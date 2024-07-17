23-year-old man gets killed for spitting in parking lot in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A spat over spitting turned ugly after a 23-year-old youth was reportedly stabbed to death at a parking lot in Belpahar town here on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Jaga Sahu of Belpahar town. Sources said while taking out his two-wheeler, Sahu reportedly spit in the parking lot. As his spittle fell on the bike of another man, an argument broke out between them.

The heated exchange turned ugly when the man called some of his friends and started to assault Sahu with sharp weapons. They reportedly stabbed Sahu and fled.

The youth suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital by locals. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Following Sahu’s death, locals staged protest on Tuesday demanding stringent action against those involved in the crime. IG, Northern range Himanshu Lal said on being informed about the incident, police acted swiftly and arrested eight suspects involved in the murder.