Nurses, surgeons stop work amidst clash between two in Odisha premier hospital

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital is headed towards a serious crisis over a stand-off between house surgeons and nursing staff of the premier health institution of the state.

The Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association, SCB MCH branch has threatened to cease work from Thursday over an alleged assault of a nursing officer by house surgeons. However, the latter have already stopped work since Tuesday, terming the accusations as false and demanded apology from the nurse concerned for insulting a colleague. They have sought her transfer too.

The incident reportedly happened two days back. The nursing association alleged that a nurse was assaulted by a group of house surgeons when she questioned one of them for the delay in attending to an emergency call in the new medicine ward of the hospital. The association on the day also filed a complaint with Mangalabag police demanding their arrest.

As per the complaint filed by nursing officer Sneha Sudha Sahu, on Sunday night she was on duty at the new medicine ward and had called a house surgeon for plasma transfusion in a patient. However, since the house surgeon did not turn up even after one hour, Sahu administered the plasma to the patient herself following which the latter developed reaction.

When the house surgeon reached the ward, Sahu allegedly blamed him for being late which resulted in the plasma getting damaged and the patient developing a reaction. The house surgeon instead of giving in writing, allegedly verbally asked Sahu to administer the patient with an anti-reaction injection.