Lord Jagannath, siblings offered Adhar Pana after Sunabesha rituals in Odisha

PURI: The Trinity, after Sunabesha on Wednesday, was offered Adhar Pana, a drink for the salvation of ghostly bodies, sinned souls, and other spirits, atop the chariots on Thursday night.

Early morning on the day, the priests performed the Mangal Arati at 7.15 am, followed by Tadap Lagi, Mailum, Abakash, Rosa Homa, and Surya Puja — the regular daily rituals of the deities on the three chariots. The deities were dressed in new clothes, and Gopal Bhog was offered at 10.50 am. Madhyahna Dhupa (bhog), consisting of dry sweets, was also offered.

At around 6.30 pm, preparations for the Adhar Pana ritual began. In this ritual, nine large, open-mouth, barrel-shaped clay pitchers, each one meter tall and filled with a tasty drink made of cheese, butter, milk, sweets, and other ingredients, were placed before the three deities on their respective chariots.

The pitchers were positioned to touch the lips (adhar) of the deities, hence the name Adhar Pana. This ritual is an age-old tradition, with drinks provided by many mutts as per the direction of the erstwhile kings.

Priests performed the Sodosha Upachar Puja on the three chariots late in the evening. After the puja, the clay pitchers full with the drink were smashed on the chariot decks, spilling the entire drink onto the floor. As it flowed down, it is believed that the numerous spirits, ghostly bodies, and souls who follow the deities during the Rath Yatra, drink it to get liberation.

The Trinity will remain on their respective chariots on Thursday night and enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Srimandir on Friday night in a ceremonial pahandi procession, known as Niladri Bije.

District collector Sidharth Shankar Swain, temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhi, and SP Pinak Mishra were present during the rituals.