Odisha CM Majhi attends BJP-RSS meeting to assess party performance

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the two-day extended state executive committee meeting of the BJP in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended a coordination meeting of the party with senior functionaries of the RSS on Thursday.

The meeting assumed significance as the Sangh took stock of the performance of the BJP government after coming to power in the state. As the new government has completed more than a month in office, the party presented a report card of its performance and the 100-day agenda of the government to the Sangh, sources said.

The party also discussed about the plan of action to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto. The day-long meeting had a threadbare discussion on the simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. The Sangh leaders wanted to know what went wrong that the BJP could not win more Assembly seats when it almost swept the parliamentary consituencies by winning 20 out of 21 seats.

The RSS played a crucial role behind the astounding success of the BJP in the elections. The Sangh deputed its leaders in all the districts and closely monitored the entire election process. Before the polls, national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary Sunil Bansal and other top functionaries of the party had a series of meetings with Sangh leaders here to strategise the election. Organisational issues in BJP, plans charted out for party workers post formation of government and other related issues were also discussed.

National assistant general secretaries of RSS Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt Chakradha (in-charge of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Andaman), Jagdish Khadenga, Bipin Prasad Nanda, Ramapada Bose, Samir Mohanty, Sankar Panda, Durga Sahu and other senior state RSS functionaries were present.