Canopy bridge at Bhitarkanika for tourists’ pleasure in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department has recently built a 600 metre long wooden canopy bridge 15 metre above the ground at a cost of Rs 40 lakh in the mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika national park to provide tourists a new angle of wildlife sighting.

The canopy bridge has been built between the mangrove nursery ground and spotted deer meadow at a height of 15 metre within Dangamal forest range of the park, said assistant conservator of forest Manas Das. Tourists can witness the rich flora and fauna unique to India’s second largest mangrove forest from the canopy bridge, he said.

The canopy bridge will allow 20 people to take a walk free of cost through the forest at any point of time. Each walk will be led by a nature guide who will inform the tourists of the ecosystem and wildlife in the park. “We have built two selfie spots and photography areas on the bridge,” Das said. The canopy bridge will be opened for tourists from August 1.

Many tour operators and locals welcomed the initiative of the Forest department. Bhitarkanika is home to around 62-73 species of mangroves. Its water bodies are inhabited of more than 1,800 salt-water crocodiles. The bridge will enable tourists to have a look at the mangrove trees, birds , crocodiles, spotted deer, water monitors and other animals around them and enjoy the beauty of the forest, said Pradeep Das, a tour operator.