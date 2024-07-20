Tender out for 39 metro rail coaches in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for procurement of 39 coaches for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project which will connect Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia in the first phase.

Sources said the bid has been invited for the 39 coaches at Rs 509 crore. The coaches will be run as 13 train sets each comprising three coaches.

A pre-bid meeting in this regard is scheduled to take place on August 2. The contract period will be three years in which the prototype will be delivered within two years, while the remaining 12 set of coaches will be delivered in phases in another one year, sources said.

Housing and Urban Development minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra had earlier informed that the state government will strive to complete the metro project in the Capital City within the fixed timeline. The foundation stone for the proposed metro project at Trisulia has been on January 1 this year.

Odisha government has roped in DMRC for the project and has also formed Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC). The first phase will entail an investment of Rs 6,255 crore. The project deadline is four years.