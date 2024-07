BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday as pro-development and visionary.

In his reaction, the chief minister said Sitharaman has given due importance to four major sections of the society - poor, women, youth and farmers - whose progress has always been at the heart of the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing the budget as farsighted, Majhi said more emphasis has been laid on agricultural productivity, skill development and employment generation. Allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore to the agriculture sector will give boost to the sector and increase the income of the farmers, he said.

He said the Rs 3 lakh crore allocated for schemes related to women and girls will not only empower women but bring revolutionary changes in the lives of the women.

The other big announcement is constriction of three crore affordable houses under PMAY in both rural and urban areas.