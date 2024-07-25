Digi Yatra launched at Biju Patnaik International Airport

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) added another feather in its cap on Wednesday by launching the ‘Digi Yatra’ facility for convenience of flyers.

The facility introduced by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Digi Yatra Foundation is the next step towards creating a digitally-empowered society. It will enable automatic digital processing of flyers, reduce waiting time and make boarding process faster and more seamless, said BPIA officials.

Digi yatra uses facial recognition technology for passengers’ entry inside terminals and their security clearance at the airport. With the new facility, the passengers will now be able to experience hassle free and paperless process.

There are four departure e-gates at the airport here. The officials said while pre-embarkation security check (PESC) points have e-gates, all the eight boarding gates are equipped with face pods to carry out verification of the passengers.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said passengers will have to download Digi Yatra app on smart phones through Google Play Store and link it with their Aadhaar cards. The flyers can then upload their boarding pass on the app to avail digital services at the airport.

Initially, the officials hope, at least 10 per cent passengers departing from BPIA everyday will use the new facility. The number is expected to go up in the coming days.