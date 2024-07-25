Odisha tops nation in secondary level dropout rates

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is one of the states having the highest secondary level (Class 9 and 10) dropout rate in India at 27.29 per cent, said the Odisha Economic Survey 2023-24 report which was published by the state government on Wednesday.

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) at primary and upper primary levels is also lower than the all-India average. The report said while the students’ retention rate in the state has improved at the primary, elementary and secondary levels between 2017-18 and 2021-22, Odisha still has the highest secondary level dropout rate. This despite the fact that there has been a 22.2 per cent reduction in dropout rate at the secondary level between 2014-15 and 2021-22.

GER in Odisha at upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels is 91.3 pc, 80.4 and 43.6 pc, respectively. However, GER at primary and upper primary levels is below the all-India average, it added.

The last UDISE+ 2021-22 report of the Ministry of Education had pointed out that at the secondary level, 27.3 pc students (29.2 pc boys and 25.2 pc girls) dropped out of schools before their transit to higher secondary level in Odisha. This was the highest in the country followed by Meghalaya at 21.7 and Bihar at 20.5.

While there are a total of 62,291 schools in the state, the enrollment figure stands at 75 lakh.