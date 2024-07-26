Odisha: Rs 800 crore for tourism sector this year, focus on infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a greater focus on Odisha’s tourism potential as part of the Centre’s Look East policy, the state government on Thursday allocated Rs 800 crore to the sector, Rs 140 crore more than the last financial year.

The tourism outlay in 2023-24 year was Rs 660 crore while it was Rs 590 crore in 2022-23. The focus this time is primarily on development and management of tourist destinations in the state. With several destinations remaining unexplored despite their potential, the government has proposed to invest Rs 445 crore for the development and management of existing and new tourist infrastructure. It is Rs 45 crore more than last year’s allocation.

For the promotion of the state’s tourism products, the government has proposed to spend Rs 279 crore. The budget for the publicity component is also higher than last year’s allocation of Rs 157 crore.

However, the allocation for senior citizens’ pilgrimage scheme - Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana - has been reduced this time. Under the scheme, launched in 2016, economically disadvantaged senior citizens in the 60 to 75 years age bracket are extended government assistance to undertake pilgrimage across the country. While the allocation under the head was Rs 30 crore last time, it has been brought down to Rs 20 crore in this budget.