Odisha: Rs 800 crore for tourism sector this year, focus on infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a greater focus on Odisha’s tourism potential as part of the Centre’s Look East policy, the state government on Thursday allocated Rs 800 crore to the sector, Rs 140 crore more than the last financial year.
The tourism outlay in 2023-24 year was Rs 660 crore while it was Rs 590 crore in 2022-23. The focus this time is primarily on development and management of tourist destinations in the state. With several destinations remaining unexplored despite their potential, the government has proposed to invest Rs 445 crore for the development and management of existing and new tourist infrastructure. It is Rs 45 crore more than last year’s allocation.
For the promotion of the state’s tourism products, the government has proposed to spend Rs 279 crore. The budget for the publicity component is also higher than last year’s allocation of Rs 157 crore.
However, the allocation for senior citizens’ pilgrimage scheme - Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana - has been reduced this time. Under the scheme, launched in 2016, economically disadvantaged senior citizens in the 60 to 75 years age bracket are extended government assistance to undertake pilgrimage across the country. While the allocation under the head was Rs 30 crore last time, it has been brought down to Rs 20 crore in this budget.
The CM also proposed an allocation of Rs 50 crore for Mahanadi Riverfront Development scheme. Under it, areas alongside the Mahanadi river in Sambalpur and Cuttack will be developed into a world-class riverfront project in line with Sabarmati riverfront project, Gujarat.
Welcoming the substantial hike in tourism budget, members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) said development of tourist infrastructure is the need of the hour. New infrastructure is required not only for the Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark circuit but also for other popular destinations like Deomali, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia, Similipal and parts of western Odisha, they said.
“However, we strongly feel that the Tourism department should come out with a roadmap to achieve greater tourist footfalls in collaboration with the industry stakeholders,” said HRAO chairman JK Mohanty. HRAO has already demanded formulation of a new tourism policy.