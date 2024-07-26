Odisha: Skill budget hiked by 60 per cent; Rs 262 crore allocated for infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has hiked the outlay for skill development and technical education by 60 per cent.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said the budget allocation has been increased to Rs 1,583 crore, which includes Rs 1,050 crore for programme expenditure. In 2023-24, the allocation for the sector was Rs 986 crore.

“The provision has been made with the twin objective of making our youth employable by equipping them with future skills and to cater to the demand of industry for skilled manpower,” the chief minister said.

Of the total allocation for 2024-25, Rs 200 crore has been provided under Odisha Skill Development Project, assisted by Asian Development Bank, while another Rs 262 crore has been proposed for infrastructure development of engineering schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics and technological universities under the Skill Development and Technical Education department.

The state government has also earmarked Rs 100 crore for Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar and Rs 122 crore for VSSUT, Burla. The CM Aspire scheme that includes employability skill training, establishment of model career centres, research fellowship, overseas fellowship for meritorious youths, senior secondary certificates for ITI students and the prestigious Mukhyamantri Dakshyta Puraskar, has been allocated Rs 31 crore this year. The government has also announced to build more Kaushal Bhawans along with 10 Biswakarma Centres for which allocations are yet to be specified.