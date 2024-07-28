Aided college staff in Odisha demand 7th pay panel implementation

JAJPUR: Resentment is growing among the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges in Jajpur, covered under the Grant-in-Aid Order 2014, due to the non-implementation of the state cabinet’s decision to pay them according to the 7th Pay Commission.

In February, the state cabinet approved the extension of the revised pay scale, in line with the 7th Pay Commission, to teaching and non-teaching employees of non-government colleges, junior colleges, and higher secondary schools receiving block grants as per the ORSP Rules, 2017.

This decision was supposed to take effect from January 1, 2024. However, while teaching and non-teaching staff in high schools who reached 100 percent block grant eligibility have been receiving their revised salaries for several months, the same benefit has not been extended to the staff of aided colleges.

This delay has led to frustration among the college employees, who are eligible for the revised salary since 2022 but continue to receive less compensation.

President of the All Odisha Non-Government Colleges 2018 GIA Lecturers and Employee Association, Salila Rajnandan Mohanty, along with general secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Rout, have appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to urgently address their grievances and implement the 7th Pay Commission scale for them.