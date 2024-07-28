Explosion rocks Rungta steel plant in Odisha, no casualties

DHENKANAL: A month after a fatal incident at the Rungta Steel Plant, another mishap occurred on Saturday when a huge explosion rocked the plant at Jhadabandha under Hindol sub-division. No injuries or fatalities were reported as workers quickly evacuated the site.

The explosion occurred around 2 pm at steel melting shop site no 6. According to sources, the explosion was caused by a leak and subsequent puncture of a hot tank. Approximately 18 workers were present at the site during the incident.

Public relations officer Ajay Dash did not respond to repeated calls, while Hindol SDPO Dipak Jena said the plant authorities described the event as a routine occurrence, not an accident.

However, assistant director of factories and boilers of Dhenkanal, Puspamitra Jena, said she was not aware about the explosion.

Last month, the plant experienced a tragic accident when the platform structure of the DRI section collapsed, killing two contract workers on the spot and seriously injuring four others.

The incident sparked tension among locals, who locked the plant gate demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each deceased family. The matter was resolved when the plant authorities agreed to provide `20 lakh in compensation. The deceased and injured workers were from West Bengal, employed as casual workers at the plant.