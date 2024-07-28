Odisha CM Majhi seeks Centre’s support for FDI and semiconductor push

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday requested the Centre for support in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and state-of-the-art technology for design and manufacturing of semiconductors.
At his first governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi, the chief minister asserted that Odisha has the potential to become a semiconductor hub. “Odisha has a growing pool of talented tech professionals, a thriving startup ecosystem and an ambitious semiconductor policy, making it an ideal location for becoming a semiconductor hub,” he said seeking the Centre’s backing.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing ‘Purvodaya’ scheme in the Union budget for 2024-25 to boost development in five eastern states including Odisha, the chief minister also solicited dedicated budget allocations and quick clearances from the Centre for various infrastructure projects.
Stating that Viksit Odisha will be a key contributor to Viksit Bharat, Majhi said the state can adopt the port-led development model to leverage its long coastline to become the gateway to Eastern and South Eastern Asia and a port of call for neighbouring landlocked states.
“Support is therefore required for establishment of large-scale port-based industrial zones in areas surrounding the existing ports of Dhamra and Gopalpur while further developing greenfield ports at Astaranga, Palur, Bahuda, and Subarnarekha,” he said.
Since Odisha is prone to natural disasters, it needs financial assistance from the Centre for creation of disaster resilient infrastructure in power, telecom sectors and coastal saline embankments which will help the state in minimising the adverse consequences of cyclones and floods, Majhi added.
The next decade, he said, is crucial for Odisha as the year 2036 marks completion of 100 years of its statehood. “We have started working on a strategy to stimulate high growth to realise the dream of Viksit Odisha by 2036 leading eventually to Viksit Bharat by 2047. With our geographical location resource base and demographic composition, we envisage Odisha’s consistent growth at a rate of 8 per cent to 10 per cent annually, moving from a middle-ranking state to being one of the first wagons in the train of India’s development,” he said.
Majhi also sought the assistance of the Centre to move up the value chain through production of special metals and alloys for aerospace and defence.