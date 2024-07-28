Odisha CM Majhi seeks Centre’s support for FDI and semiconductor push

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday requested the Centre for support in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and state-of-the-art technology for design and manufacturing of semiconductors.

At his first governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi, the chief minister asserted that Odisha has the potential to become a semiconductor hub. “Odisha has a growing pool of talented tech professionals, a thriving startup ecosystem and an ambitious semiconductor policy, making it an ideal location for becoming a semiconductor hub,” he said seeking the Centre’s backing.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing ‘Purvodaya’ scheme in the Union budget for 2024-25 to boost development in five eastern states including Odisha, the chief minister also solicited dedicated budget allocations and quick clearances from the Centre for various infrastructure projects.

Stating that Viksit Odisha will be a key contributor to Viksit Bharat, Majhi said the state can adopt the port-led development model to leverage its long coastline to become the gateway to Eastern and South Eastern Asia and a port of call for neighbouring landlocked states.