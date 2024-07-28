Rising Godavari water levels cause panic in low-lying areas of Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: Residents of low-lying areas of Motu, Binayakpur and Alma under Motu tehsil are spending sleepless nights after a third warning regarding rise in the water level of Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was issued by the Telangana revenue divisional officer on Saturday.

Villagers fear this would cause swelling of the Saveri river, a tributary of Godavari in Motu, subsequently submerging their homes.

Sources said water level of the river was 51.4 feet at 9 am on the day of which 13,37,223 cusec has been released. Meanwhile, the Malkangiri district administration has restored road communication in ghat areas of 5 km long Bayapada-Oringi road.

The administration also constructed a makeshift wooden bridge on a 13-metre-long road under Korukonda block which was damaged due to landslide during heavy rains few days back, to facilitate movement of two-wheelers and pedestrians, said superintending engineer of Rural Development department Sujit Kumar Behera.

“This stretch lies between Bayapada and Oringi,” he said adding, a concrete bridge would be constructed after rain subsides.

“The four wheelers are taking the diversion en route Narangijhola and old Kudmulgumma,” he added. Meanwhile, road c ommunication between Kalimela and Malkangiri was disrupted for some hours due to flow of rainwater on NH-326. It was later restored.