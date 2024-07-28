Six students fall ill after taking mid-day meal in Odisha

BALASORE; At least six students of a government-run primary school in Bansia village within Soro police limits fell ill after reportedly consuming mid-day meal (MDM) on Saturday. The affected are all students of Class IV and V. Of them, five are girls while one is a boy.

Sources said the school authorities had prepared mid-day meal comprising rice and egg curry for 35 students as per the weekly food chart. However, soon after eating the food, six of them complained of stomach pain.

On seeing their condition, teachers present informed the school authorities and the kids were rushed to Soro community health centre (CHC).

Their condition, however, stabilised after treatment. They are under observation and will be discharged after 24 hours, doctors at the CHC said. They further suspected the children fell ill because of contaminated food or water.