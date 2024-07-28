Unresolved land acquisition issues disrupt bridge work in Odisha

ROURKELA: Two major bridge projects in Sundargarh district are facing delays due to unresolved land acquisition issues, disrupting connectivity for local villagers.

The stalled construction of the Lahanda-Mitkundri bridge over the Deo river and the incomplete high-level bridge over Katepur Nullah on the Sorda-Katepur road have left many residents in Nuagaon block with limited access during the monsoon season.

The Katepur bridge, completed nearly two years ago at a cost of approximately Rs 2.5 crore by the Rural Development department (RD), remains unused due to the lack of approach roads on both sides.

Former Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said during the monsoon, the Sorda-Katepur road becomes impassable due to rising water levels in the Katepur nullah, forcing villagers from multiple gram panchayats to take long alternative routes.

The project began without securing the necessary private land for the approach roads, resulting in a stalemate when two landowners halted work, demanding compensation. Villagers and RDD officials are currently negotiating with the two landowners, who own around 10 decimal of land required for the approach roads.

RD department junior engineer Subrata Naik expressed optimism that the land issue would be resolved soon, allowing the bridge to become operational.

Meanwhile, for the Lahanda-Mitkundri bridge project, district land acquisition officer Sanjiv Pandey said the process is progressing, with recent notifications under Section 19(1) of the LA Act for land acquisition on the Lahanda side. A notice for payment disbursement has also been issued for 0.27 decimal of land on the Mitkundri side.