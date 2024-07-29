Maoist banner, structure spotted in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA/MALKANGIRI/RAYAGADA: A suspected Maoist banner and a temporary martyr memorial with Naxal symbol was spotted at a secluded location between Sikerguda and Chancher villages on the side of Bhawanipatna-Jugsaipatna road.

The rebels through the banner have urged people to observe Saheed Week from July 28 to August 3. The structure near the banner bearing the CPI (Maoist) insignia had the name ‘Mrutyunjaya’ etched on it. The small structure was temporary and seems to be made of bamboo and wrapped with a red cloth.

Suspecting landmines near the banner and the structure, locals did not venture near them. Police have seized the banner and the structure and started a combing operation in the area.

Meanwhile, with Maoists’ martyrs’ week starting from Sunday, Malkangiri police have stepped up vigil along Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border and intensified combing operations in the region. While Andhra Pradesh has deployed their six police teams along the border, Odisha has deployed seven comprising Border Security Force (BSF) and two Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel on the border, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani told The New Indian Express. The Maoists have been on the backfoot since the last few years for multiple reasons and their martyrs’ week has remained a low-key affair.

In Rayagada, though no untoward incident was reported on the first day of martyrs week, posters and handwritten letters by the rebels were found near Ambadala village. Police acted promptly and removed the posters.