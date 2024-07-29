Odisha government puts seven districts on alert as Hirakud dam opens 20 gates

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: The state government on Sunday put seven districts on alert as heavy rains in the upper catchment prompted Hirakud Dam authorities to open 20 gates to release floodwater.

Presently, water is being released through 20 sluice gates including 14 gates on the left spillway and six on the right spillway of the dam.

Due to opening of the gates, water discharge at Khairmal is expected to be 4.50 lakh cusec by Monday morning. The flow further down at Mundali is likely to reach 5 lakh cusec on Tuesday.

Special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu instructed collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts to remain alert and urged people to not enter Mahanadi river. He also said collectors have been asked to remain alert and monitor the situation.

On the day, the water inflow at Hirakud reservoir stood at 2.9 lakh cusec and outflow was more than 2.50 lakh cusec. The water level was rising in the dam after heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas in the last few days.

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Sushil Kumar Behera said about three lakh cusec of water is currently being released through 20 gates. “Further flood management measures will be determined based on the water level, rainfall in the upper catchment, probable inflow into the reservoir and downstream conditions,” he added.

The Water Resources department said there is no flood threat in Odisha as of now. “The peak floodwater will pass through Khairmal on Monday and Mundali a day later. The river bed is empty and there is no risk until the water flow is about 9 lakh cusec,” said an officer of the department.

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation as formation of a fresh system is being predicted on July 31. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is forecast in many parts of the state over next four days.

Meanwhile, the recent spell of heavy showers has brought down the rainfall deficit in the state which now stands at (-) 8 per cent between June 1 and July 28.