NHAI to clear hoardings from both sides of national highway in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The horrific hoarding collapse that killed 17 persons in Mumbai earlier this month has prompted the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to remove illegal hoardings from both sides of the NHs in the state.

Project director of NHAI (Bhubaneswar) K Nageswara Rao has sought administrative support to clear the encroachments and remove the hoardings from both sides of NH-16.

Sources said a large number of hoardings has come up along the 16-km stretch from Bamphakuda to Jagatpur on NH-16 under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits. While the NHAI had removed some illegal hoardings, despite warnings to the encroachers, many still continue to clutter the skyline. Apart from the large hoardings and advertisements, including political, commercial and religious, small hoardings have been put up by the shopkeepers along the roads that lead to traffic snarls.

As per the guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), no commercial form of advertising, display or hoardings are permitted at any place along the highways if such advertisements, display or hoardings are visible to users while driving.