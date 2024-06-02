2 including BJP polling agent hurt in attack by BJD workers

CUTTACK: Violence was reported during polling at some booths in Salipur Assembly segment as BJD and BJP workers clashed with each other on Saturday.

At least two BJP workers including a polling agent of BJP candidate Arindam Roy were grievously injured after they were allegedly attacked by BJD supporters at the booth in Mala Shasan panchayat. The injured polling agent Sanjay Rout and his associate Abhishek Panda were rushed to Salipur community health centre for treatment.

According to the FIR filed by Rout, he and Panda went to booths 184 and 185 at around 11.30 am after receiving information about rigging by BJD workers. “The two booths were captured by around 200 BJD workers under the leadership of former Salipur block vice-chairman Ramesh Jena. They were not allowing voters inside and forcefully casting ballots in their names. When we protested, they snatched away our identity cards and assaulted us with sticks and sharp weapons,” stated the FIR.

In booth 228 at Lunahar village, a heated exchange of words took place between supporters of BJD and BJP over alleged rigging of votes. On being informed, BJP candidate Roy reached the booth. “Around 10 youths present inside the polling station were taking elderly voters and pressing the EVM’s button on their behalf. When I objected, BJD workers created a ruckus. Similar incidents occurred at the polling booths in Rodhapur and Trilochanpur,” alleged Roy.

Meanwhile, Cuttack collector and district election officer Arindam Dakua suspended the presiding officer of polling booth 75 in Niali Assembly segment for dereliction of duty.

The accused presiding officer is Laxmi Narayan Dash, a lecturer in Harekrushna Mahatab Sanskrit College in Cuttack. He was allegedly favouring a political party while discharging his duty in the polling station.