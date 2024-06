BHUBANESWAR: Amid the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions and a rise in cases of sunstroke deaths, Odisha on Saturday recorded brisk polling in the final phase encompassing six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly segments with around 70.67 per cent turnout till 11.30 pm.

As per the latest figures of the Election Commission, the voter turnout was 73.81 per cent in Mayurbhanj, 73.06 per cent in Jagatsinghpur, 70.41 per cent in Balasore, 70.34 per cent in Bhadrak and 68.64 per cent in Kendrapara. Jajpur recorded turnout of around 67.91 per cent.

Among the Assembly seats, Bangiriposi reported the highest voting of 77.52 per cent while Aul stood at the bottom with a polling of around 62.38 per cent. The voting was only around 7.79 per cent till 9 am but picked up gradually to 22.64 per cent at 11 am, 37.64 per cent at 1 pm and 49.77 per cent at 3 pm. By 5 pm, the figure jumped to around 62.46 per cent. “Going by the trend of previous phases, the long queues of people in polling stations and the reports received from field officers, the voting percentage is expected to touch at least 75 per cent,” said chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

Dhal said, “The overall voter turnout in the four phases is also expected to increase to around 75 per cent which is our internal target for the 2024 general elections.” In 2019 polls, the figure was around 73 per cent.

However, alleged inconvenience faced by voters due to lack of proper arrangements, stray incidents of violence and EVM glitches, marred the polling at some places in the final phase.