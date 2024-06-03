Odisha's Debrigarh sanctuary becomes first stargazing destination

SAMBALPUR: In a unique initiative, Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary authorities have introduced ‘Stargazing’ along with six exclusive cottages dedicated for the purpose. This new attraction offers visitors a unique opportunity to observe constellations and enjoy the night sky amidst natural beauty of the sanctuary.

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has long been a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers. Now, with telescopes and binoculars available for star viewing, along with a well-curated display of astrophotos and books for celestial object identification, it has become the first stargazing destination in Odisha.

Elaborate and systematic stargazing at Debrigarh is the first- of-its-kind in the state where six new stargazing cottages with glass roofs to facilitate nighttime star viewing has been developed.

The star photo frames displayed in the rooms and various locations within the eco-tourism zone feature real stars visible from the nature camp, captured by astrophotographers from Odisha.

Since identifying stars requires a large patch of dark sky away from city lights, the cottages are strategically situated in areas with minimal light pollution, providing an unobstructed view of the celestial display. Spread over 353 square kilometre, along with 700 square kilometre of Hirakud wetland without human habitation, Debrigarh offers more than 1,000 square kilometre of the dark sky. This makes visibility clear and identification of stars, constellations, and even planets like Jupiter easier.