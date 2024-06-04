Odisha Governor dissolves 16th state Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das issued order for dissolution of the 16th state Assembly on Monday.

In his order, the Governor said, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by clause (2) (b) of article-174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby order that the Odisha Legislative Assembly constituted on May 25, 2019 by Election Commission of India (ECI) will stand dissolved with effect from the date a newly-elected Legislature is constituted by the ECI.”

Earlier, the state Cabinet had recommended to the Governor for dissolution of the Assembly a day before the counting of votes. The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided that the Governor will be informed about completion of the tenure of the government and recommend dissolution of the Assembly.

The Cabinet meeting, the last in the fifth term of the BJD government, was held on virtual mode. The cabinet had only one agenda, to recommend the dissolution of Assembly after the election process is over. Official sources said it is a formality done before the declaration of election results.

According to constitutional provision, the state Cabinet passes a resolution to dissolve the Assembly after the declaration of election results. The chief minister and the Cabinet will also resign to make way for the Governor to constitute the new Assembly.