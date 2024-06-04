Odisha logs 74.44 per cent after last phase polling

BHUBANESWAR: With an overall polling percentage of 74.44 per cent, Odisha’s voter turnout in the four-phase general elections this year recorded an increase of 1.35 per cent over the 2019 polls, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Monday.

The overall polling percentage of 2019 general elections was 73.09 per cent.

Dhal said, 75.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase elections on May 13, while the polling percentage was 73.51 in phase II on May 20. Similarly in phase III polls that took place on May 25, the voter turnout was 74.45 per cent, while the figure was 74.41 per cent in the final phase on June 1.

Nabarangpur Parliamentary constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 82.16 per cent, while Aska registered the lowest of 62.67 per cent.

The CEO said voter turnout increased in 16 Lok Sabha seats and recorded a drop in five Parliamentary constituencies. He, however, said less than half a per cent decline in voter turnout was recorded in Berhampur and Bhadrak, while a little over 1 per cent drop was reported in Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj.

However in Aska, the decrease was around 3 per cent. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 62.67 per cent this time compared to 65.72 per cent in 2019.

Dhal also informed that voting percentage of female electors was more than their male counterparts this time. Around 75.55 per cent female electors exercised their franchise as compared to 73.37 male voters this year, he added.