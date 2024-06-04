Over 7K artistes to perform at Sital Sasthi in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sital Sasthi, the festival which marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is round the corner and so is the excitement among residents of Sambalpur who are fervently prepping up for the occasion, despite the sweltering heat.
Around 7,000 artistes from across Odisha, neighbouring states as well as other countries have been roped in to perform in the cultural extravaganza spanning over a week. While other rituals for the festival will commence on June 6, the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati is scheduled on June 10. Meanwhile, homecoming procession of the divine couple after completion of the marriage will begin on the night of June 11 and continue till the next day afternoon, with participation of lakhs of devotees.
Briefing the media, joint coordination committee of the Sital Sasthi Yatra committee revealed the festival will be celebrated on a larger scale this year with the Nandapara, Jharuapara and Mudipara Sital Sasthi Yatra committees drawing up a budget of more than Rs 1.20 crore for the festival.
While the Nandapara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee has planned to spend around Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh this year for the festival and rope in more than 2,500 artistes to perform, the Jharuapara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee has earmarked around Rs 42-Rs 45 lakh for the festival. Around 2,300 artistes will perform in the procession. Besides, the committee has called a group of kirtan artistes from Bhopal which had performed in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year.
This apart, troupes from five different states will perform during the procession.
Similarly, the Mudipara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee has drawn a budget of Rs 35-Rs 40 lakh and invited over 2,500 artistes to perform during the procession. The committee informed that a troupe from Sri Lanka has been called to perform at the festival.
Abhisek Mishra, a member of Jharuapara committee said that they expect the intensity of heat to lessen by the time the festival begins. “However, we are taking preventive measures to keep the artistes working at the mandaps and tableaux protected from sunstroke.
Meanwhile, members of all the committees have expressed discontentment over the district administration not holding any meeting with the festival organisers till now. Unfortunately, the district administration is apathetic towards the Sital Sasthi festival which holds immense significance for people of Sambalpur, Mishra said.
“We were called for a meeting last week but the district collector did not turn up. Besides, several concerns like road, sanitation and power supply lie unaddressed. The SMC commissioner, though, had visited the localities once and held discussion with the members,” he added.