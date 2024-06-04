Over 7K artistes to perform at Sital Sasthi in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sital Sasthi, the festival which marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is round the corner and so is the excitement among residents of Sambalpur who are fervently prepping up for the occasion, despite the sweltering heat.

Around 7,000 artistes from across Odisha, neighbouring states as well as other countries have been roped in to perform in the cultural extravaganza spanning over a week. While other rituals for the festival will commence on June 6, the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati is scheduled on June 10. Meanwhile, homecoming procession of the divine couple after completion of the marriage will begin on the night of June 11 and continue till the next day afternoon, with participation of lakhs of devotees.

Briefing the media, joint coordination committee of the Sital Sasthi Yatra committee revealed the festival will be celebrated on a larger scale this year with the Nandapara, Jharuapara and Mudipara Sital Sasthi Yatra committees drawing up a budget of more than Rs 1.20 crore for the festival.

While the Nandapara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee has planned to spend around Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh this year for the festival and rope in more than 2,500 artistes to perform, the Jharuapara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee has earmarked around Rs 42-Rs 45 lakh for the festival. Around 2,300 artistes will perform in the procession. Besides, the committee has called a group of kirtan artistes from Bhopal which had performed in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year.