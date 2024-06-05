From ‘sign board’ party to forming govt: The four-decade-long journey of BJP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR; It was a long journey for the saffron party to form government on its own and this opportunity came after 15 years of constant struggle to dislodge the mighty BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Tagged as a ‘sign board’ party by veteran leader and former chief minister Biju Patnaik, the BJP tasted its first electoral success in 1985 with the election of Prasanna Patnaik to Odisha Assembly from Kamakhyanagar constituency in Dhenkanal district.

Two MLAs of the party were elected to the 10th Assembly (1990-95). Jual Oram was first elected from Bonai Assembly seat while late Bikram Keshari Deo of the Kalahandi royal family was the other BJP MLA from Junagarh. Former minister Arabinda Dhali entered the Assembly through a by-election from Malkangiri, taking the number to three in a House of 147 seats. The party improved its tally to nine in 1995 election.

The BJP’s fortune changed after it sew an alliance with the BJD in 1998 and formed a coalition government with the regional party in 2000 and 2004. The party won 36 and 32 seats out of its share of 68 seats in the two elections respectively.

As the BJD snapped ties with it just before the 2009 elections, the BJP struggled for existence as its number in the Assembly went down to only six which improved marginally to 10 seats in 2014 and 23 in 2019.