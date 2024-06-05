Jay wins Kendrapara LS seat after a 5-year hiatus

KENDRAPARA: The victory of national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda from the prestigious Kendrapara Lok Sabha dealt a severe blow to the BJD whose president Naveen Patnaik tried his best to ensure a win for his candidate Anshuman Mohanty.

The election in constituency was viewed as an acid test for Panda who aspired to return to the lower house of Parliament after a five year hiatus. The Lok Sabha constituency is historically associated with legendary statesman and former chief minister Biju Patnaik who had won the seat thrice in a row in 1977, 1980 and 1984 as Janata Party and Janata Dal candidate. Biju’s charisma and his flamboyant personality did the trick and he still remains etched in the memory of the electorate here even after his death. Biju babu’s son Naveen is also popular among locals but this time the wave was in favour of BJD and Panda.

Panda remained a Rajya Sabha member of BJD from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2009. Later he was elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara parliamentary constituency twice as BJD candidate in 2009 and 2014. However in 2019, he contested on a BJP ticket and was defeated by BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty by a margin of 1,81, 483 votes.

Out of seven Assembly constituencies under the parliamentary seat, BJD candidates won from Patkura, Rajnagar, Aul , Salipur and Kendrapara .However, BJP’s Durga Prasan Nayak defeated BJD’s Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak from Mahakalapada. Similarly, Independent candidate Sarada Prasad Padhan won from Mahanga by defeating Ankit Pratap Jena, the son of former Mahanga MLA and minister Pratap Jena.