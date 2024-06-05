Odisha LS polls: Dharmendra Pradhan wins Sambalpur, Purohit pockets Bargarh

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan won the high-pitched battle for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJD’s organisational secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das with a margin of nearly 1.2 lakh votes.

Pradhan secured 5,92,162 votes while Das polled 4,72,326 votes. Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan came third with 89,113 votes.

Returning to electoral politics after a gap of 15 years, Pradhan had an easy win over Das despite the regional party’s all-out effort. From the beginning, Pradhan had an edge over his rival candidate as he had familiarity with the political terrain of Sambalpur and earlier represented the erstwhile Deogarh Lok Sabha seat.

His vote share from all the seven Assembly segments under Sambalpur LS seat was significant though BJP lost Rairakhol, Rengali and Athamallik. BJP’s resounding performances in Assembly segments like Kuchinda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Chhendipada contributed to his winning margin.

Pradhan entered politics in 2000 and tasted victory from Pallahara Assembly constituency. He was then elected from Deogarh LS constituency in 2004. However, he lost to BJD’s Rabi Narayan Pani from Pallahara in 2009.