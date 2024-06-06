Jayanarayan has his hands full of problems affecting Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Despite a lacklustre previous term, BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra has been re-elected as the MLA of Sambalpur, bringing with it high hopes that he will address the city’s enduring problems now that his party is set to form the government in Odisha.

Mishra’s prior term was marked by prolonged absences due to ill health, leaving Sambalpur grappling with challenges such as the Covid crisis, displacement from the SAMALEI project, and violence during Hanuman Jayanti without his involvement. This absence led to a loss of credibility among voters. Initially facing resistance from both voters and his own party workers, Mishra managed to secure support after senior BJP leaders intervened and campaigned on his behalf.

Asked about his priority in this term, Mishra said, “There are numerous problems to be dealt. My priority would be the revival of education, healthcare and transport system of the city.” However, the key issues eluded his list of priority.

One of the primary issues Mishra faces is the delay in conducting municipal elections. This delay has resulted in a myriad of unresolved civic issues, including poor drainage systems, deteriorating roads, erratic electricity supply, sanitation, widespread encroachment and several others. The absence of an elected body in the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for more than 10 years now has left citizens struggling to access officials, leading to severe inconveniences.