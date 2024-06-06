Missing Odisha doctor traced to Karnataka

MALKANGIRI: Dr Amlan Bhoi, whose disappearance on June 2 fuelled rumours that he was abducted by Maoists, has been traced to Ramanagar district in Karnataka, informed SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

Wadhwani told The New Indian Express that he received information of Bhoi’s presence in Ramanagar and spoke to his counterpart there who asked the local SHO and inspector to identify the doctor. “Our police team has already reached there and bringing him back to Malkangiri,” he said. Outrightly rejecting the allegation of abduction, Wadhwani said the doctor will be interrogated after his arrival in Malkangiri.

“We will disclose the real story behind the missing of the doctor to media once the interrogation is over,” he said. Bhoi had returned to his government quarter at Kalimela at around 10.00 pm from Kalimela CHC on June 1 and had been missing since next day morning. A Maoist poster was recovered from his quarter which made the people to believe the rebels had abducted him.