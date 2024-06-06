Odisha: BJD pockets less seats despite polling more votes than BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD polled more votes than BJP in the Odisha Assembly elections this time, the regional party lost 62 seats as compared to its performance in 2019 in the 147-member House.

As per the final tally, BJP secured the majority with 78 seats to form the government while BJD could manage to get only 51 seats, down from 113, and Congress bagged 14.

Data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed around 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise in the state Assembly election. BJD polled the highest 10,102,454 votes and BJP 10,064,827 votes with a vote share of around 40.22 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

The vote share of BJD dropped around 4.5 per cent as compared to the 2019 elections. With around 7.5 per cent more votes than last elections, BJP added 55 seats to its previous tally of 23.

Congress, which fielded candidates in 145 seats, secured 33,31,319 votes and CPI(M) polled 93,295 votes. Congress gained five seats this time despite its vote share dropping by 2.8 per cent. It had got nine seats in the last elections.

In 2024 elections, BJD has drawn blank in Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Of the seven districts, four are dominated by tribals.