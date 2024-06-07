Tension in Odisha village amid Sabitri rituals

BALASORE: Security personnel were deployed in Mahulia village within Jaleswar police limits on Thursday following a clash between groups over conduct of Sabitri Brata rituals by two opposing priests.

The conflict arose when one group opposed a priest invited by another faction, which led to tension. Traditionally, a single priest is invited each yearfor Sabitri Brata, an important festival for married women across the state.

Due to alleged disagreements, one group broke from tradition and invited their own priest to perform the rituals.

When the long-serving traditional priest arrived and discovered the new priest already conducting the ceremony, tensions escalated.

As word spread, the two groups clashed, each supporting their respective priest. In response to the growing hostility, villagers informed Jaleswar police for intervention.

A team led by Jaleswar SDPO Dilip Sahoo, rushed to the village to maintain order and investigate the incident. Despite police presence, the situation remained tense.

Ultimately, the women devotees proceeded to a nearby temple to perform their traditional Sabitri Brata rituals. The SDPO said police personnel have been deployed in the village to nullify tension.