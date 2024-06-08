OMBADC authority reviews projects in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) oversight authority Justice AK Patnaik during his two-day visit to Sundargarh inspected 10 development projects and reviewed ongoing and completed ones of OMBADC and District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Patnaik accompanied by other OMBADC delegates inspected the community health centre (CHC), chick rearing unit and small-scale goat farming projects and Hockey Training Centre in Bargaon block, ‘Chikki’ ladoo production unit, Drink From Tap (DFT) project and the district headquarters hospital and its advanced rehabilitation centre at Sundargarh town and skill development, agro-enterprise and entrepreneurship initiatives including spirulina cultivation project in Sadar block. They also visited the pilot project centres for production of disease-free laying and supply of seeds to Tasar farmers at Medinipur.

Justice Patnaik inaugurated OMBADC-funded ICT centre and agro enterprise centre at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)- 1 at Kirei and at different places interacted with farmers, project beneficiaries, hockey players, patients and other stakeholders. He sought feedback for development of the mining-affected community.