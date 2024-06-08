Shree Jagannath Temple devotees upset over inactivation of laser lights

PURI: Devotees and residents have been sore over the inactivation of laser lights installed to illuminate the exterior of Shree Jagannath Temple for the last two days.

Additionally, lights along the Parikrama corridor were also removed, plunging the area into darkness. The sudden switching off of the lights which had enchanted visitors is being linked to the contractor not being paid for the work.Sources said, 10 laser lights were installed at the temple’s four corners, creating a spectacular night-time display. Visitors were enchanted to see the temple and its corridor. The lights were installed on the day of inauguration.

District collector Siddharth Shankar Swain avoided the question. Shree Jagannath Temple PRO Jitendra Patnaik said the contractor removed the lights for non-payment of dues. The contractor apparently anticipated payment issues with the new government and took away the lights, locals said.

The incident was also brought to the attention of Governor Raghubar Das during his Puri visit with locals and media personnel requesting continuity of the illumination system.