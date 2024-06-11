Bonai Forest Division in Odisha adopts bamboo farming, drones to combat jumbo attacks

ROURKELA: Amid rising human casualties from elephant depredations in the Bonai Forest Division (BFD) of Sundargarh district, BFD authorities are implementing both traditional and technological measures to confine elephant herds within forest boundaries and monitor their movements.

Sources reveal that the mining-affected Koida range has become a hotspot for elephant depredations, causing significant loss of human lives and property damage. In response, BFD authorities have launched a pilot project to cultivate bamboo forests to provide a palatable food supply for elephants within the forests.

As part of this initiative, bamboo seed balls were sown on Sunday by community members under the guidance of former PCCF Dr Debabrata Swain in a frequently visited forest patch of the Koida range.

Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalit Patra stated that due to acute food shortages in their natural habitats, elephants are increasingly invading human habitations, often leading to violent encounters. “Salia bamboo, a staple food for elephants, will be grown using the low-cost seed ball sowing method. Over 2 lakh seed balls will be sown across two hotspot areas, covering more than 170 hectare. With proper care, these saplings are expected to mature into dense bamboo forests within three to four years, helping to keep elephants within forest boundaries,” he added.