Srimandir panel to prepare SOP for entry and exit from four gates

BHUBANESWAR : With Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announcing the opening of four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri from Thursday, the shrine’s managing committee on Wednesday decided to prepare a standard operation procedure (SOP) for smooth entry and exit of devotees from all the gates.

The proposal to allow opening of the four gates was approved in the managing committee meeting on the day. Currently, devotees are entering and exiting from the Lions Gate (east) and north gate while the west gate is only used by local residents to enter the temple.

Members of the managing committee informed that in presence of adequate deployment of police and JTP, people will be allowed to enter the shrine from the four gates. Temporary shoe and mobile stands are being set up near the other three gates. Adequate arrangements are also being put in place to ensure people’s smooth exit from any of the four gates as per their convenience, said a member of the temple managing committee.

“We will keep a watch on the situation for two to three days and after reviewing the situation with police, an SOP will be prepared for a permanent arrangement for entry and exit through the four gates,” he said. This SOP will be placed in a special managing committee meeting for approval.

Inside the temple, entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum will be currently done through ‘Sata Pahacha’ (seven steps in the north main gate), as per the existing arrangement. If required, people will be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum through the ‘Sarba Mangala Dwara’ too.

“At the Lions Gate, a rope till ‘Baisi Pahacha’ (22 steps) divides entry into and exit from the temple. This arrangement will continue as of now. For managing the crowd during festive occasions, a special plan will be drawn up,” the member added.