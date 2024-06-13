Team Mohan Majhi

Ministers

Suresh Pujari

Suresh Pujari (64) has been active in politics since his student days. He spearheaded a state-wide students’ agitation in the early 1980s. His stature in the party grew over time and he became the president of BJP’s state unit from 2006 to 2009. A lawyer, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Bargarh in 2019. He has been elected from Brajrajnagar Assembly seat.

Rabi Narayan Naik

Rabi Narayan Naik (54) is the MLA of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district. Known for his dedication to public service, he was first elected to the legislative Assembly in 2000. Son of late Dasarath Naik in Khandokata village in Sambalpur, he has studied up to intermediate level. He was elected to the Assembly in 2004 and 2014.

Nityananda Gond

A two-time MLA from Umerkote, Nityananda Gond (46) is a native of Bhaluguda village in Nabarangpur district. Son of late Samaru Gond, he was a practising lawyer before joining politics. Rising through the ranks within the BJP, his leadership and integrity have earned him the trust and support of voters. Gond defeated Nabina Nayak of BJD by 10,373 votes.

Prithiviraj Harichandan

Son of Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Prithiviraj won the Chilika Assembly seat this time by defeating his BJD rival Raghunath Sahu. In the 2019 elections, he contested from the same seat unsuccessfully. A consultant by profession, he is a former general secretary of BJP. During his college days, he was active in ABVP and was elected the president of Utkal university students union.

Dr Krushna Ch Mahapatra

A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from Mayurbhanj Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra won the Morada seat by defeating BJD’s Preetinanda Kanungo in this election. The 53-year-old politician had also contested the 2019 election from the same Assembly segment and had been placed in the second position. He was renominated from the seat by BJP.

Krushna Ch Patra

Krushna Chandra Patra (60) represents the Dhenkanal Assembly constituency. He defeated Sudhir Kumar Samal by 20,439 votes. A native of Similia village in Dhenkanal and post graduate in science, he was first elected to the Assembly in 2000. He consecutively lost 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections before emerging victorious this time. Patra has been a leader with grassroots connect and commitment to his constituents.

Bibhuti Bhushan Jena

A science graduate from Berhampur University, 57-year-old Bibhuti Bhusan Jena joined BJP in 2009. A resident of Golanthara, he defeated his BJD rival Bikram Kumar Panda to win the Gopalpur Assembly seat this time. Prior to this election, he had contested the Gopalpur seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019 and was defeated.