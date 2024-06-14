Confusion over Odisha CM’s X account, I&PR department issues clarification

BHUBANESWAR: Confusion prevailed over Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s account on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday prompting the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department to clarify that ‘@MohanMOdisha’ is his real handle on the popular social media platform.

‘MohanMOdisha’ in Facebook, ‘MohanMOdisha’ in X and ‘mohanmodisha’ in Instagram are the social media accounts of the chief minister, the department clarified.

The confusion surfaced when the handle of @mohanmajhi_BJP posted ‘Govt orders removal of 5T Charter & Mo Sarkar boards’ at around 4.20 pm. As it had been posted from the handle mentioned in Chief Minister’s affidavit submitted at the time of filing nominations during the elections, many believed the information to be true.

However, the I&PR department later clarified that ‘@MohanMOdisha’ is the original handle of the chief minister and the news item about ‘5T and Mo Sarkar’ posted on the social media account ‘@mohanmajhi_BJP’ on X was not based upon fact.

The ‘5T and Mo Sarkar’ post was later found to have been removed from the ‘@mohanmajhi_BJP’ handle.