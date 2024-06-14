Ganjam: 5T-transformed school faces staff crunch

BERHAMPUR: The previous BJD-led government had launched the high school transformation programme under 5T initiative with several promises most basic of which included providing quality education to students. However many of the promises have remained on paper.

As per sources, though huge amount of funds were sanctioned for the purpose, even basic infrastructure facilities continue to elude several high schools empanelled under the scheme. One such example is the Panchayat High School in Dhinkisala village under Sheragada block of Ganjam district.

Despite being covered under the 5T initiative, this school faces a severe shortage of teachers and several other non-teaching faculty posts. As per information, posts of headmaster, two science teachers and one each in subjects like art, Hindi and Sanskrit are lying vacant for over a year. Besides, posts of clerk, peon and night watchman are also yet to be filled.

At present, the school has just two teachers, an art teacher and a physical education teacher (PET) who is shouldering the responsibilities of the headmaster apart from his usual duties. Ironically, even when the Panchayat High School is the only high school in Mahupadar panchayat under the block, severe staff crunch has affected academics though the district education department is yet to initiate any action in this regard.

Now with the change in government, parents are concerned about the future of these schools and their wards’ education. While classes are scheduled to reopen after summer vacations next week, parents threatened they would stage dharna and lock the school up if teachers are not posted with immediate effect.

On the other hand, locals alleged huge funds have been misappropriated for transformation of high schools in the district and demanded that the matter be thoroughly inquired.

Neither the school authorities nor the district education officials were available for a comment.